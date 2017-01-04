Michigan Ranked Second Most Miserable State During Winter

Michigan is the second most miserable state during the winter, according to a list released by Thrillist. The popular rankings website says only Minnesota is more miserable this time of year. In the article published this week, the length of Michigan’s winters is noted, while recreation opportunities here are dismissed. Thrillist writes, “You actually look forward to a proper snowfall, just to cover the dirt.” Rounding out the five most miserable states for winter are Alaska, North Dakota, and Maine. The best place to be in winter? Hawaii. You can find the full article here.