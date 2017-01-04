LaSata, Griffin Open Lansing Offices

Kim LaSata and Beth Griffin are getting situated in Lansing. The two were elected in November to represent parts of southwest Michigan in the state House, and their offices are now up and running. LaSata represents the 79th District in Berrien County, while Griffin represents Van Buren County’s 66th District. Griffin says she plans to “take a common-sense approach to a more effective and efficient government,” while LaSata tells us she’s eager to get to work. They’ve been holding meetings in Lansing, and both say they’ll soon schedule local office hours to meet with folks. You can reach LaSata’s office at (517) 373-1403, while Griffin’s office can be reached at (517) 373-0839.