Abigail Kopf Suffers More Setbacks

The family of a teenage girl who survived a shooting rampage in Kalamazoo last year says she has suffered some recent setbacks in her recovery. Police say 14-year-old Abigail Kopf was shot in the head by Jason Dalton, an Uber driver who killed six people during his rampage on February 20 of 2016. On her recovery Facebook page, Abbie’s family writes she “is not doing very well.” She has low blood pressure, and is experiencing memory issues and difficulty with speech. Abbie has received an outpouring of support from all over the country since she survived the attack. She’s still waiting to go into a second surgery to replace part of her skull. You can find a GoFundMe page supporting Abbie’s medical journey right here.

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/abbiesrecovery.