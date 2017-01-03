Whirlpool Appliances Get CES Awards

Whirlpool has earned six new awards for its appliances. The Consumer Electronics Show’s 2017 Innovation Awards go to Whirlpool appliances for sustainability, among other things. The new Zera Food Recycler, the 2-in-1 Over the Range Microwave Convection Oven, the French Door-within-Door Refrigerator, and the Whirlpool Smart All-in-One Care Washer and Dryer Combo also took honors. Brett Dibkey, the vice president of integrated business units at Whirlpool, says the team was excited to show off the new appliances at CES this year, promising to deliver what he called “Whirlpool Corporation’s promise of purposeful innovation.”