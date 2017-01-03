Wayne State “Word Warriors” Release List Of Underused Words

The Wayne State University Word Warriors are at again again, accumulating the ten most expressive words that are not often used. Word Warrior leader Chris Williams gives us his three favorite words for this year.

“Acedia, which is spiritual or mental sloth or apathy…blithering, which is senselessly talkative, or someone who won’t stop talking,” Williams said. “And then the one that was really popular this year was mugwump, which is a person who remains aloof or independent, especially from party politics.”

Each year, the Word Warriors release a list of words that need to be brought back. Speaking of annual words lists, Lake Superior State University released its list of banned words. Banished this year are such words as historic, bigly, and listicle.