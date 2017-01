The start of the year means more money for Michigan’s lowest paid workers. The minimum wage has gone from $8.50 to $8.90 an hour, effective January 1. The wage will go up again on January 1, 2018 to $9.25, with future increases tied to the rate of inflation.

Tipped workers are also getting a small bump in pay. Their base pay rate has gone from $3.23 to $3.38, and will go up again at the start of next year to $3.52.