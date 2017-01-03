Ford Investing $700 Million In MI Plant

Ford President and CEO Mark Fields says the automaker will invest $700 million to expand its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, instead of spending $1.6 billion on a new plant in Mexico. Flat Rock Assembly will be equipped to build new electric vehicles, and will move forward with a wireless charging pilot program.

“This innovative technology allows you to charge your car simply by driving over a charging panel,” Fields said. “So, there’s no cables, there’s no wires and you never have to forget to charge your vehicle.”

The expansion will create 700 new jobs. The hybrid vehicles will be available in 2021.