Coast Guard: Don’t Shine Laser Pointers At Us

Everyone is being reminded not to shine laser pointers at Coast Guard vessels. A man in Washington state just last week was fined $9,500 for doing just that. Coast Guard Petty Officer Matt Huber, with the St. Joseph station, tells WSJM News there’s a whole procedure for staff when a laser pointer is shined at them.

“Once it happens, we’re supposed to call and route it up through our command, and we’re supposed to go through a whole doctor’s appointment,” Huber said.

Huber says that laser could damage someone’s eye. He notes there have been two incidents of people shining laser pointers at Coast Guard boats in the St. Joseph area over the past four years or so. In neither case, was the culprit caught.