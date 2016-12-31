SUV Pulled From Below Bluff Belongs To Missing Man

The search is on for a missing 38-year-old man. St. Joseph Public Safety officers pulled the wrecked SUV belonging to Dilbag Singh from below the bluff in the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive Saturday afternoon. Singh had been reported missing Friday night, and his vehicle was found around 11 a.m. the next day. He is 5’6″ with a medium build and a full beard and mustache. When he was last seen, Singh was wearing a white coat, blue jeans, and white shoes. Police told WSJM News on the scene after the SUV was pulled up that there was no one inside the vehicle. The U.S. Coast Guard also searched the immediate area along the shoreline and in Lake Michigan with a helicopter Saturday afternoon.

Sources tell WSJM News Singh helps manage several Benton Harbor-area liquor stores. Anyone with information on where he is is urged to call Berrien County Central Dispatch at 269-926-2538.

Photo from Dilbag Singh’s Facebook page