Police Ask New Year’s Revelers Not To Fire Off Guns Tonight

With everyone so glad to see 2016 come to an end, some New Year’s Eve revelers might be tempted to fire off their guns as midnight strikes tonight. However, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey tells WSJM News it’s illegal in most places.

“In my opinion, it’s careless or reckless use, no matter where you’re doing it, even if it’s legal to shoot your firearm off in that township,” Bailey said. “The cities in Berrien County, you cannot shoot a firearm off in them at all. It would be a violation of the city ordinance.”

Bailey says you could be looking at a misdemeanor or a felony if you fire a gun into the air on New Year’s. It all depends on whether you’ve been drinking. He also notes the practice is dangerous.