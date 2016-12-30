Lieutenant Governor Signs Law To Limit Restraint Of MI Students

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley has signed new laws that restrict the kind of physical restraints school districts can use on students, and also ban the use of seclusion. Calley appeared this week at what he called an “inclusion rally” in Troy, saying more often than not, seclusion and restraints are used on children with disabilities.

“Let’s imagine a time and a place in our future where people with disabilities are seem for what they are — people,” Calley said.

The law requires the Michigan Department of Education to come up with a uniform policy that limits the use of restraints and seclusion to emergency situations when there is a threat of harm. Calley has an autistic daughter.