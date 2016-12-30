Calvin College Speaker Series Kicks Off Next Week

Church history, the 2016 presidential campaign and closing technology’s gender gap are among the planned topics during a month long speaker series at Calvin College. The western Michigan school’s January Series kicks off Wednesday with “500

Years Later: Why the Reformation Still Matters.” Presenting will be Karin Maag, director of the college’s H. Henry Meeter Center for Calvin Studies. Renowned presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on January 17 will deliver “How Did We Get Here? A Historical Perspective on Our Wild 2016 Election.” Organizers say Goodwin will share her hope that’s based on the U.S. political system’s survival through many decades and troubling times. Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani speaks January 9 on “Closing the Gender Gap in Technology.” Fifteen presentations are planned overall.