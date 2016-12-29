Police Prepare For New Year’s Drunk Driving Enforcement

When you head out to a New Year’s celebration this weekend, remember that the police have got their eyes peeled for drunk drivers. Michigan State Police Sergeant Perry Curtis tells us even if you don’t drink, it’s important to be careful.

“Just be very, very careful,” Curtis said. “Watch the other cars as you’re meeting them because this is a night when a lot of people go out and maybe consume more than they should, and then get in their vehicle and go and drive.”

Curtis says if you’re planning to do a little drinking on New Year’s, be sure to get a designated driver who really won’t drink. Or, make arrangements to stay overnight wherever you’re partying.