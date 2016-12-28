Grand Rapids Police Cars Being Equipped With Defibrillators

The Grand Rapids Police Department is equipping its police cruisers with automated external defibrillators in an effort to save

lives. The western Michigan city on Tuesday announced the installation of 75 defibrillators in every cruiser. The devices are the same as those in fire and emergency medical services vehicles. Officials say police officers will be in a better position to deal with a cardiac arrest if they are the first to arrive. The devices only deliver a shock to a patient if equipment advises a user to do so.