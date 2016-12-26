Proos Reminds Everyone Of Winter Heating Assistance Options

Now that winter is here, state Senator John Proos is reminding everyone there are things they can do to make paying those heating bills a little easier. He tells us a utility won’t shut off your service if you reach out to them.

“Some of our families certainly do struggle with that, and the winters can be harsh and even deadly, and it’s never too late for area families to get help with heating assistance. Your local utility’s your best bet to try to work out a payment plan and ensure that you’re never going to have your heat turned off.”

As far as financial aid, Proos says the State Emergency Relief Program offers assistance for low-income residents who are normally able to make ends meet but may need help because of an emergency. Also, the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers emergency aid, and you cal always try calling 211.