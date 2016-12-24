Secretary Of State Collects More Than 21,000 Pounds Of Food

It’s been another successful Harvest Gathering campaign for the Michigan Secretary of State’s office. Spokesperson Laura Lehman tells WSJM News the office’s annual food drive has resulted in a huge amount of help for food banks all over the state.

“The Secretary of State offices collected more than 21,000 pounds of food and $7,000,” Lehman said. “That’s over all of our branches, our secondary complexes, our Lansing offices. So, people were really generous this year.”

The Benton Harbor Secretary of State’s office alone collected 48 pounds of food. The secretary of state works with the Food Bank Council of Michigan to distribute all of the items so they can stay local.