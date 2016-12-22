Michigan State Police Graduate 41 New Troopers

Michigan now has 41 new state police troopers. They were graduated Thursday at a ceremony in Lansing with Governor Rick Snyder on hand. Lieutenant Mike Dawson, with the Niles state police post, tells WSJM News the legislature and the governor have really pushed to train new recruits this year.

“We started four recuit schools in 2016, which is a record for our department,” Dawson said.

The four schools this year have meant four new troopers-in-training for the Niles post. Dawson says this all comes as hundreds of MSP troopers will become eligible for retirement in the next 18 months. From Friday’s graduation, two troopers are coming to southwest Michigan. Troopers Thomas Gladney and Stephanie Lay are going to Paw Paw.