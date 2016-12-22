MI Attorney General Not Saying If Snyder Could Be Charged Over Flint

As the Flint water crisis gets closer to Governor Rick Snyder, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette isn’t saying whether the governor could end up being charged. He says his investigation is about making sure there’s accountability, not about pursuing any one person.

“What we do is we look at the e-mails, we look at the facts, and then you put two and two together, and if there’s sufficient probably cause, then you file charges,” Schuette said.

Charges have been filed against two emergency managers that were appointed by the governor. Meanwhile, Snyder told the Detroit Free Press he’s confident he won’t be charged. That’s as the bill for his legal fees reached $4.9 million, all paid by taxpayers