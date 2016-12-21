Snyder To Welcome 41 New State Troopers Thursday

Governor Rick Snyder will deliver the keynote address at a graduation ceremony for 41 new Michigan State Police troopers in Lansing on Thursday. Snyder says the graduation of the 131st Trooper Recruit School a stepping stone toward the reconstruction of the state police agency. He’s hoping to not just see officer counts improve in the next year, but he also wants to see bonds improve between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“We’re actually trying to help law enforcement across our state and actually work with communities even more in terms of creating programs where law enforcement can sit down with community partners and have a good discussion about how we can partner together,” Snyder said.

The ceremony is set to get underway at 1 p.m. at the Lansing Center.