Snyder To Attend Trump Inauguration

Even though he didn’t support Donald Trump for president, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder says he will attend his inauguration next month in Washington, D. C. He says it’s important to get along with everyone.

“I think it’s important to start a good relationship with a new administration, and we want to be good partners,” Snyder said. “Again, I want to be good partners with all levels of government, whether it’s a local government or the federal government.”

Snyder says while the election process was surprising, he thinks everyone should respect it. He also says the focus should be on continuing Michigan’s status as the Comeback State.