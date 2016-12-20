Proos Backs Plan To Ban Sale Of Fetal Tissue

Bills are now on their way to Governor Rick Snyder to make it illegal to sell tissue taken from an aborted fetus. The plan, backed by state Senator John Proos, applies to tissue from elective abortions. Proos tells us profiting from that procedure should not be allowed.

“Michigan respects human life, and this is related to elective abortions, and it’s not related to any of the other circumstances we’re talking about here,” Proos said. “If you have an elective abortion, there should never be, ever, profiteering from those baby body parts themselves.”

The plan has been approved by both the House and Senate. It sets a maximum penalty of five years in prison for violations.