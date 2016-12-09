State Representative Fighting To Keep Palisades Open

December 9, 2016 Local Stories 1 comment
NesbittTestifies

Van Buren County state Representative Aric Nesbitt is pledging to fight to keep the Palisades nuclear power plant open. The Covert Township facility that employs 600 is slated to close in 2018 after its owner, Entergy, ended a contract to sell power to Consumers Energy. That contract was supposed to run out in 2022. Nesbitt tells WSJM News the move to end it sooner leaves southwest Michigan in the cold.

“Entergy is backing out of that contract,” Nesbitt said. “That’s wrong. The families in southwest Michigan, that’s wrong for energy security. That’s the whole challenge of these out-of-state, merchant generating plants not having an investment in our community and not having an investment in our future in Michigan.”

Nesbitt says the state should have a diverse energy portfolio that includes nuclear. He’s sent a letter to Consumers Energy, Entergy, and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator asking for Palisades to stay open. He also asked the Michigan Public Service Commission to block the contract’s end.

  • Terry Seeker

    Shut that son of a bitch down before it contaminates half of Michigan forever! Using radioactive decay for steam generation to create electricity was the most costly method to boil water ever devised! And in the end run, it becomes suicidal! Lucifer gave us the idea to use petroleum for our self-posioning and nuclear power for our self-destruction! My God, we just lost the Pacific ocean – 1/3 of the waters of the earth. That’ biblical and is still ongoing! If Hillary had her WW3 with Russia, like she did with Libya, the entire Northern hemisphere would be uninhabitable from all the nuclear power plants going Fukishima from no grid and failed backup or the cities flattened!