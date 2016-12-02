Michigan Electoral College Voters Receiving Threats

Death threats. That’s what an Electoral College voter from Metro-Detroit says he’s been receiving ever since last month’s election. Michael Banerian is a student at Oakland University and youth vice chairman of the Michigan Republican party, who says he’s not letting it get to him.

“These things happen, but you can’t let them get the best of you,” Banerian said. “I’m not going to let these bullies change my day to day life. At worst, these are just getting annoying, but I can’t let them affect me, and I’m not going to.”

The 22-year old Banerian has filed police reports over the threats. Even if he wanted to change his vote, which he tells us he doesn’t, there are laws preventing him from doing so.