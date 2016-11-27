Legislation Would Create Tax Break For Small Distilleries In Michigan

State Senator John Proos has a plan to help out Michigan craft distillers. He’s proposed legislation that would give the smaller makers of liquor a tax break similar to the one given to the makers of craft beer. Proos tells WSJM News the lower taxes paid by craft brewers have helped them greatly in recent years.

“But the distillers do not have the same benefits that you see for our wineries and brew pubs,” Proos said. “As it turns out, they’re paying Jim Beam prices, the same kind of prices our multinational corporations pay across the state. We’d like to give the best befit to those small businesses to grow and to expand and to reinvest in jobs.”

Proos’ plan would give a similar tax reduction as the beer makers to distillers up to 60,000 gallons for a given year. He says the legislature can implement the tax break while finding savings elsewhere so it doesn’t cost anything. Proos’ legislation has passed the state Senate, and he’s hoping for House passage by the end of the

  davidyardley

    Once again Sen. John Proos misses the mark, instead of the constant band-aid approach to fixing bad laws that makes for nice press releases and media coverage, he needs to let the free market do it’s job The state should get out of the liquor business. Few people understand that the state of Michigan acts as the wholesaler for nearly every drop of hard liquor consumed within its borders. This allows the state to impose higher prices with the usual detrimental effects for consumers. Research found this causes prices to be 3 to 6.3 percent higher on average than in states that do not act as the official liquor wholesaler. Let’s make government smaller and abolish the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, otherwise we get people like lame-duck Representatives like State Representative Al Pscholka appointed there with big fat government salaries until their next run for office. We need to Drain the Michigan Swamp of career politicians and bad legislation.