Police Agencies Look To Create Trust, Understanding With Public

November 20, 2016 Local Stories
Police departments in southwest Michigan are hoping to build a sense of trust and mutual understanding with citizens. That’s why a forum organized by Advocates And Leaders For Police And Community Trust — or, ALPACT — was held Thursday night in Benton Harbor. Retired Michigan State Police Captain Harold Love gave a presentation on the long-term stresses police officers face.

“To try to give the public a greater insight into the law enforcement culture, humanize the law enforcement officer,” Love told WSJM News.

Love recounted his own tough times as a cop, and showed a video of an officer mistreating a young person. He said police departments need to make help available to officers so stress doesn’t ruin them, and asked folks for understanding. Benton Harbor Public Safety Acting Chief Dan McGinnis told us everyone has their bad days.

“It was good for citizens to see, and also to respect their opinion as far as we’ve got issues, too,” McGinnis said. “What needs to happen is we need to kind of come in the middle. The police officer might have a bad day, and the citizen might have a bad day, but we have to have the disposition to be able to work out whatever situation we’re in.”

Captain Love said it’s a two-way street, and police departments should make sure cops have “cultural competency” and show folks respect. McGinnis told us he wants anyone with complaints about an officer to report them, as he’s got policies in place to react when someone has been abused.

  • Mark Osborne

    http://www.justiceforlarry.com/ read this and see how the berrien county trial court judge, prosecutor, and Tat Parish tricked a man to sign a plea based on the staging of a csc case which never happed but was put on by our prosecutor. The officials of our county wants our respect and trust in them but what about the disabled? Should they now not trust the officials because of how since they don’t fully understand their rights and not knowing legal information be imprisoned by a plea signing? Should a prosecutor be allowed to stage a case against a disabled person and imprison them knowing the case is false. Well this disabled man is imprisoned for not knowing and understanding what his legal rights are as well as his constitutional rights but yet the judge, the prosecutor and his attorney used his cognitive issue to get a plea signed so the prosecutor wouldn’t have to admit his case was falling apart.