Kids Christmas Carnival Planned For Saturday

Set for this weekend is the 6th annual Kids Christmas Carnival at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center. The event, partly sponsored by Mid-West Family Broadcasting, will feature all kinds of fun, says 98-3 The Coast’s Stef Williams.

“It’s a great event where we celebrate all things magical for the holidays,” Williams said. “The kids come out, and there’s a lot of opportunities for them to have a great time. Play around, bake some cookies with Mrs. Claus, and meet some holiday characters.”

There will also be shopping opportunities for the parents to get some Christmas gift buying out of the way. The fun is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everything will be free for those who have tickets. Get them at Honor Credit Union and St. Joe United Methodist Church. Those without tickets will be charged at the door. It’s $4 for adults and $2 for kids.