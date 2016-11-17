Kate Upton Tweets Disgust At Cy Young Award Vote

The winner of this season’s American League Cy Young Award is former Detroit Tiger Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox. Porcello led the American League in wins with 22 wins. There are a lot of fans upset by the vote, notably the supermodel girlfriend of Tigers’ ace Justin Verlander. St. Joseph native Kate Upton took to Twitter to rip the Baseball Writers of America for Verlander’s second-place finish, saying quote “Hey MLB I thought I was the only one who could (expletive deleted) Justin Verlander” and noting he had the most first-place votes. To add more salt to the wound for Detroit fans, the National League Cy Young winner was another former Tiger, Washington’s Max Scherzer.