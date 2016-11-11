MI GOP Party Chair Asks Protesters To Give Trump A Chance

Protesters say they’re opposing Trump’s behavior and campaign rhetoric and fear a loss of rights under a Trump administration. Michigan Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney-McDaniel says they’re just sore about election results.

“They never prepared themselves for the fact that this was a close race,” Romney-McDaniel said. “They are struggling right now. They are going through the five stages of grief.”

There were largely-peaceful protests in Grand Rapids, Detroit and East Lansing this week. Romney-McDaniel says Trump will unify the country.