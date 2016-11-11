MI GOP Party Chair Asks Protesters To Give Trump A Chance

Protesters say they’re opposing Trump’s behavior and campaign rhetoric and fear a loss of rights under a Trump administration. Michigan Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney-McDaniel says they’re just sore about election results.

“They never prepared themselves for the fact that this was a close race,” Romney-McDaniel said. “They are struggling right now. They are going through the five stages of grief.”

There were largely-peaceful protests in Grand Rapids, Detroit and East Lansing this week. Romney-McDaniel says Trump will unify the country.

  • cyclezealot

    Like hell , we’ll calm down. Trump’s Cabinet picks is reason enough to freak out. How can one forget Trump’s connections to the racist Breitbart News. It has just started if we want to protect our civil Liberties from Milwaukee Sheriff Davies at the NSA and Guliani at DOJ.. Michael Moore says this will be a four year war to stop his worst instincts. It will be.