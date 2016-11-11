Hundreds Around Michigan Protest Election Results

Hundreds of people gathered at Michigan State University to protest hateful political rhetoric and promote unity following the presidential election. The East Lansing event Thursday was organized by the MSU College Democrats as a way to come together after the election. Organizers say it wasn’t intended as a protest against President-elect Donald Trump. As the crowd dispersed, some protesters gathered at the MSU Union. The Lansing State Journal reports police locked the building’s doors to keep people from staying inside. No arrests were reported. In Grand Rapids on Thursday night, hundreds of anti-Trump protesters marched through downtown. And in Detroit, hundreds marched from Wayne State University to protest Trump’s election. It was the second day of postelection protests in Michigan. On Wednesday, protesters rallied in Detroit and Ann Arbor.