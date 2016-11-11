Hundreds Around Michigan Protest Election Results

November 11, 2016 Local Stories
Trump

Hundreds of people gathered at Michigan State University to protest hateful political rhetoric and promote unity following the presidential election. The East Lansing event Thursday was organized by the MSU College Democrats as a way to come together after the election. Organizers say it wasn’t intended as a protest against President-elect Donald Trump. As the crowd dispersed, some protesters gathered at the MSU Union. The Lansing State Journal reports police locked the building’s doors to keep people from staying inside. No arrests were reported. In Grand Rapids on Thursday night, hundreds of anti-Trump protesters marched through downtown. And in Detroit, hundreds marched from Wayne State University to protest Trump’s election. It was the second day of postelection protests in Michigan. On Wednesday, protesters rallied in Detroit and Ann Arbor.

  • Harris Hoekwater

    Time to grow up people. The privilege of having free elections means that sometimes it doesn’t go your way.

  • Tommy

    There were a lot of Republicans not happy with Obama’s election wins, yet no protest. Americans value the laws of the land and electoral process that have been in existence for nearly 250 years. Time for students to finally study history and political science and civics. We know those programs were gutted and rewritten in public schools over the last 30 years.