Proos Bill Cracks Down On Theft Of Veterans Grave Markers

State Senator John Proos is introducing legislation that would crack down on anyone caught stealing veterans grave markers. Some thieves will take the markers and sell them to collectors or scrap metal dealers, and Proos tells our newsroom that’s just disturbing.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that somebody would steal those particular grave markers for their own financial benefit,” Proos said. “The bills that I’ve introduced would make sure to put an end to that.”

Proos’ plan would make it a specific crime to buy, receive or possess a stolen veterans marker or memorial. It was also apply to antique dealers and scrappers. Proos says veterans and their families deserve the respect of getting the protection.