84-Year-Old Benton Harbor Woman Killed In Crash

Police have released the name of a woman killed in a Berrien Township crash this week. It happened early Sunday evening on US-31 south of Lake Chapin Road. Michigan State Police say a vehicle carrying five people left the road and flipped several times. All five people were taken to Lakeland hospital, and killed in the crash was 84-year-old Ruby Johnson, of Benton Harbor. The driver was a 19-year old woman from Benton Harbor, while the other passengers were all females, ages 18, 18, and 15, from Benton Harbor. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police say a lack of seat belt use may have contributed to the injuries.