Recall Issued For Frozen Strawberries

The Berrien County Health Department is working with the state on making sure no recalled strawberries remain on store shelves. The frozen strawberries have been found to be contaminated with Hepatitis A. Guy Miller, with the county health department, tells WSJM News he’s reached out to the distributor of the strawberries to local stores.

“The distributor has already contacted these people,” Miller said. “They have already destroyed the strawberries, and the risk that we have found is very minimal.”

Miller doesn’t expect anyone in Berrien County to get Hepatitis A from the strawberries, but says the symptoms include fever, fatigue, and loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal pain, and jaundice. If you have them, call your doctor. You can also get vaccinated. More information on the recall can be found here.